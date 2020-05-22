Aberdeen garden centre customers won’t be allowed to just ‘wander about’

The boss of an Aberdeen garden centre has said customers won’t be allowed inside unless they’re planning to make a purchase when they reopen.

Gordon McGilvary owns the Parkhill Garden centre in Dyce and has been making preparations so the business can adhere to social distancing measures when they reopen.

His staff have been busy dealing with online orders since the lockdown was introduced but he admits the easing of the rules means he will not simply open the doors as normal.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Mr McGilvary said it will difficult to keep safety measures and they cannot welcome people inside unless they are making a purchase.

He said: “We are in the process of getting the garden centre ready for opening once we get all of our safety precautions in place. We have been buying in screens and things like that in readiness for opening.

“We have signs up and all the disinfectant but we had that in place from the very beginning.

“There has been planning going on for a while but it all takes time.

“The customers say they miss the most is coming in and wandering round to look at the plants not necessarily to buy.

“Now we cannot have just allow people to come in and wander about without buying something. We need the space for those who want to buy.

“This isn’t just a case of switching everything on and everything is hunky dory.”