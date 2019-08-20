Aberdeen garage staff set off on 458-mile charity cycle

Staff from an Aberdeen car repair service have set off on the first leg of a 458-mile cycle to raise vital funds for charity.

Employees from the Kwik Fit in Dyce began their journey yesterday as part of a relay team, which will see 80 staff members from different branches cycle the length of the country.

Their journey will include more than 120 centres and end in Manchester on September 18.

The Tour de Branch will raise money for Children with Cancer UK which helps youngsters and their families.

Helping to give the cyclists a celebratory send-off yesterday was Holby City actress Chizzy Akudolu, Aberdeen Lord Provost Barney Crockett, pictured above, and the Caledonian Cowboy Collective Pipe Band.

David Dundas centre manager at Kwik Fit Dyce, said: “We were thrilled to have the opportunity to support our very own cyclists as they raise money for such a worthwhile cause.We’d like to thank all the local supporters who came and joined us in cheering them on.

“All money raised by the Tour de Branch will go towards our £1 million target, helping Children with Cancer UK continue their brilliant and indispensable work.”

To donate, go to bit.ly/2KHVOUh