Aberdeen gaming cafe to move premises

An Aberdeen gaming cafe will be moving into new premises next month under a new name.

RST Aberdeen was previously known as Engage Gaming and organised computer gaming and esport events in the city.

It will be relocating from North Silver Street to a new site on John Street.

Today is the final day of the business in its former home and it will reopen on February 1.

The new site on John Street used to house furniture design store Dargie Design which closed last August.

The family-run furniture shop announced it would shut after nearly 30 years in operation.

RST Aberdeen came under new ownership last summer, with employees taking it over.