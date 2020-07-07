Aberdeen gaming cafe announces reopening date

An Aberdeen gaming cafe has confirmed it will reopen next week.

Reset Aberdeen, on John Street, will be reducing capacity by 50% to ensure customers can socially distance.

The cafe has also halted the use of their VR headsets for the time being.

Groups such as DnD, and Poker are also on hold at the moment due to space.

Hey Friends!From Wednesday 15th July we will be open(ish)!We'll be opening our doors from 5pm until 11pm until… Posted by Reset Aberdeen on Tuesday, 7 July 2020

The cafe, which opens on July 15, has changed its opening hours to 5pm to 11pm until further notice.

Hand sanitiser will be available throughout, with single-use masks available to buy for 50p.

Refusal to wear one, which is mandatory, will result in customers being refused access.

And while consoles and PCs will also be disinfected between use, wipes will also be available for games.