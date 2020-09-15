Aberdeen gallery in appeal for YOUR Covid-19 artwork

Bosses at Aberdeen Art Gallery have appealed for residents to help build a new collection showing how life has changed due to Covid-19.

Curators at Aberdeen Art Gallery and Museums are asking those living in the city to share objects or images which sum up their experiences of the pandemic.

They are looking for items to be submitted which show how coronavirus has impacted on how we work, study or socialise.

Aberdeen City Council’s culture spokeswoman Marie Boulton said: “The national lockdown and the recent Aberdeen local lockdown has affected every aspect of our lives, from our interactions with our families and friends, to how we are able to continue doing our jobs.

“This new collection will help future generations of Aberdonians reflect on the impact of Covid-19 pandemic. We want to represent the shared experience of our many communities in Aberdeen, collecting and safeguarding these items for the future.”

Possible submissions include photos taken while exercising during lockdown, or home improvement projects carried out during the pandemic.

Restrictions are still in place and those wishing to submit items are advised to keep them until they are told to take them to the art gallery.

The gallery reopened at the end of August after being closed since the beginning of the pandemic.

A range of safety measures were put in place for the benefit of visitors and staff.

These include the introduction of free two-hour timed tickets, which should be booked online in advance of a visit.

The gallery has been awarded the UK-wide industry standard ‘We’re Good To Go’ accreditation, which will give reassurance to local residents and visitors that clear Covid-19 processes are in place.

Anyone planning to visit has to book a free ticket on the gallery website. Places are limited to six per booking to ensure social distancing can be maintained.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire Archives are also collecting a diary of people’s experiences during the pandemic.

These will be in the form of both hard copy and digital formats.

To find out more visit aberdeencity.gov.uk/sites/default/files/2020-05/Covid-19-Diary-Deposit-Guidance.pdf