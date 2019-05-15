Aberdeen gala to celebrate 50th anniversary of moon landing

An Aberdeen gala is to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing.

This year’s Culter Gala will have a lunar theme to mark half a century since Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin became the first humans to walk on the moon’s surface when they touched down in 1969.

Among the attractions at the event will be a free zone with bouncy castles and a climbing wall, which organisers say will take people closer to the moon.

A total of 3,500 people attended last year’s gala – the highest number ever at the annual celebration.

This year’s event will be held in Peterculter Playing Field on Saturday May 25, starting at 1pm.

It features a wide range of attractions, including live music, new stalls and food vendors, plus additional activities.

The event will also help raise money for a number of local causes and charities.