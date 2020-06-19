Aberdeen furniture store to reopen tomorrow

An Aberdeen furniture store will reopen tomorrow.

DFS in Kittybrewster Retail Park will opens it doors to customers for the first time in three months.

It is one of eight stores across Scotland being opened following government guidance on May 29 which allowed homeware retailers to reopen.

The showroom will be operating with extensive new hygiene and safety measures in place.

They include staff training to ensure social distancing, daily temperature checks for employees, limiting the number of customers in the store and introducing hand sanitiser stations.

In addition to this, the frequency of cleaning high contact areas will be increased and PPE will be provided to colleagues.

Nick Smith, Managing Director of DFS, said: “Since temporarily closing the majority of our operations twelve weeks ago, we have assessed and adapted our processes across our manufacturing, retail and delivery operations to ensure we can prioritise colleague and customer safety.

“We have been careful to test these new operating processes by reopening just a handful of stores to begin with before expanding more widely across our estate.”

“While the relatively larger size of DFS’ stores means we can effectively maintain strict social distancing, by implementing additional safety measures in line with Government and British Retail Consortium guidance, we are well prepared to welcome colleagues and customers back into our stores across Scotland, as we have done in England.”

As part of a range of new protective measures, DFS will also be implementing two new store initiatives to help customers limit the time they spend in store.

They are offering a new appointment service for customers who want to seek advice and purchase furniture as quickly and efficiently as possible.

And also a comfort test service that allows customers to pop in store to test the product and then complete their order from the comfort of their own home over the phone, or on the DFS website

DFS has also restarted limited deliveries across Scotland.