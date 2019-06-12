Aberdeen fundraisers urged to sign up for weekend charity walks

North-east residents are being encouraged to take part in charity walks this weekend.

The Deeside Stride and the Duthie Daunder are set to be held on Saturday in aid of Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland.

Participants will be able to choose from one, three, five, seven or 10-mile walks around Duthie Park and along the Deeside Way.

Starting and finishing at the pavilion in Duthie Park, entry for the event is £13 for adults and £6 for children between the age of five and 17.

Entrants can arrive anytime between 9.30am and 11am, with those undertaking the seven or 10-mile walks asked to arrive before 10am.

All cash raised on the day will be donated to the cause, which is hoping to double its income, number of volunteers and the amount of people they reach out to and support by the year 2021.