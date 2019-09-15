Aberdeen fundraisers raising cash to help renovate school for orphans in Africa

An Aberdeen couple backing the renovation of a school for African orphans are encouraging readers to support a fundraising auction.

Bill and Lorraine Budge, who stay in Aberdeen, are contributing most of the money towards the project, which will see the Little Angels School in Kabale, Uganda, gain an extra two floors so it can help more children.

Currently children are living with a woman called Betty Muzanira, who was widowed in her 40s and decided to set up the school for poor and orphaned children, as well as victims of HIV/AIDS.

However, the funds are £7,500 short so an online auction is taking place this month with lots including culinary and sporting experiences and weekend breaks up for grabs.

The couple, who launched the Budge Foundation in 2019, want people to back the auction.

“The lots are really varied and exciting – there’s something for everyone. We want everyone to get bidding,” said Lorraine.

Bill, 65, is from Forres and worked in the oil industry before owning a shipbroker firm which he sold before retiring.

Lorraine, 59, had a long career working in HR for Marks and Spencer.

The couple started the foundation to support organisations that help educate and look after children worldwide. It supports 11 projects in Uganda and 32 in Scotland and the couple have visited Uganda eight times.

Explaining how the foundation became involved with the Little Angels school, Lorraine said: “It was total serendipity.

“I happened to bump into a friend of mine and Bill’s in the St Nicholas Centre who is a member of Portlethen and District Rotary Club and mentioned we had been to Uganda and were supporting projects.

“He told me the club had a project which was perfectly suited – and we learned about Little Angels.”

Bill said: “There are a lot of philanthropists in Africa and one problem is that it can be easy to be naive and that can be bad in a place where there is corruption.

“We have found that it is very beneficial working with the Rotarians as they are very well trusted in the African communities they work in. It ensures that every penny people donate to projects such as this goes to where it is supposed to.”

He added: “This project will transform so many lives and we are grateful to the north-east public for backing this auction.”

Visit aberdeensilentauction.co.uk to sign up to take part in the fundraiser which ends on September 30.

Those interested in making a bid will be asked to create an online account before they can participate. The Rotary Clubs are also happy to accept any additional lots.