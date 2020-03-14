Aberdeen forces veterans seek new HQ

A group for disabled war veterans is hoping to find a permanent home in Aberdeen so its members can meet more than twice a week.

The North East Scotland Disabled Veterans Association currently holds open sessions on a Monday and Friday at Mastrick Community Centre.

For some of the attendees it is the only time they socialise and leave their homes.

The members of the group vary from 35 to 99 and they spend about five hours each day chatting and eating food supplied by members.

Chairman of the group, Ron Robertson, has been trying to locate a building for them to meet for a year but most options have been too expensive for them.

Now he is appealing for help so that they can find a permanent base that they can call home. He said: “We would love to open more days if we could get a building to ourselves.

“We have 20-odd lads who attend regularly and they always ask if we can meet more than just two days but have been unable to.

“We ideally want a building with two rooms and a kitchen as we need space for all our equipment and for the soup and sandwiches we make all the lads. I’ve been chairman for nine years and we have always met in Mastrick but we would move anywhere else in Aberdeen if space became available.”

The group supports veterans from throughout the north-east and gives them advice.

It includes two 99-year-old members who enjoy the camaraderie of the meetings.

Mr Robertson added: “We could do a lot more for veterans if we had a permanent home.”

If you can help, get in touch with Ron at yvonneron.robertson@talktalk.net