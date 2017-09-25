Here’s when Aberdeen football legend Denis Law will receive the Freedom of the City

Footballing legend Denis Law is set to receive Freedom of the City in November.

In March, councillors unanimously backed a motion to grant Mr Law the freedom of the city honour.

He will be conferred at a special ceremony followed by a civic dinner at the Beach Ballroom on November 25.

The freedom of the city procession will then take place the following day at 5.30pm, when he will travel in an open top car down Union Street to the Town House – part of Aberdeen’s Christmas lights switch on parade.

Mr Law said: “To have the Freedom of the City conferred on me is overwhelming, as you always think these sorts of awards should go to other people.

“I may have left Aberdeen as a youngster but everyone knows I am an Aberdonian at heart and my love for the city and its people has never diminished.

“This will undoubtedly be one of the highlights of my life for both me and my family.”

The football hero, 77, born in Powis, had a prolific playing career in the 60s and 70s.

He was a world-class goal scorer, and played for Scotland 55 times, jointly holding the Scottish international record goal tally – with 30 goals.

Mr Law also set a record in his time at Manchester United, scoring 46 competitive goals in a single season.

The Lord Provost of Aberdeen Barney Crockett said: “I am delighted to announce the date of the freedom ceremony of one of the city’s most famous sons Denis Law.

“Denis is a great ambassador for his sport and a wonderful son of the city and I’m sure all the people of Aberdeen will come out to show their respect and admiration for him and join in the celebrations for the freedom of the city parade.”