Aberdeen football legend Denis Law predicts ‘better world’ after Covid-19

Aberdeen-born football legend Denis Law has predicted we’ll be living in a “better world” at the other side of the coronavirus crisis.

The Manchester United cult hero, who grew up in the Granite City, believes the pandemic has brought out the kindness and community spirit in ordinary people, and that isolation has brought us together.

Denis also revealed his key to coping with lockdown boredom – jigsaws.

He said: “It’s just a bad time for us isn’t it.

“We’re very lucky, we’ve got a good family and they’ve looked after us really, with medication and food.

“What we’re doing at the moment is jigsaws.

“That’s our life at the moment – jigsaws.

“The jigsaws used to be easier when I was young. Now they’re very difficult. It took four days to do the last one which was 1,000 pieces. We couldn’t work it out. But we’re enjoying it.

“When you finish, an hour after you have to put it away to start another jigsaw, so we’ve taken pictures of the it when it’s finished.

“The other day I walked around the garden 100 times. But it’s not very big.

“It was a lovely day.”

Denis, 80, has been on lockdown with his wife Diana in Manchester.

He said: “Really we haven’t been doing anything other than saying ‘goodnight, I’ll see you in the morning’, ‘what have you got on tomorrow?’, ‘not a great deal’, and that’s basically it.

“My hair is growing and growing. And I can’t get it cut. I’m shaving so I haven’t got a beard yet.

“What else? I drink a lot of tea.”

The couple have also been getting regular deliveries and support from their family.

Denis said: “We are getting deliveries on a Monday and Friday where we top up on milk and bread or whatever. They just leave it at your front door and don’t come in.

“When the family come they stay outside and we talk through the open door or window.”

The sports icon admitted he’s missing football while the beautiful game has been postponed due to the outbreak.

He said: “We’re missing everything.

“Going out, meeting people, friends, football in particular, just being able to go and do something and we can’t really get out the house now.

“I’ve been opening the door to see if it’s nice outside, mainly nine out of 10 times I’ll come back in and lock the door.

“You do miss the sport. I don’t know what the guys are doing at United or City, training or not, I’ve no idea.

“It’s never happened before in our life.

“This is not just Scotland and England, this is the world, this is the whole world.

“How can it spread right around the world?

“It’s incredible really. You can’t believe it.

“The death toll is so sad.”

But despite the uncertainty of the situation, Denis was upbeat and predicted there would be a “better world” once the outbreak is over.

He said: “When it eventually gets better, I think people will be a lot nicer to people.

“I think there will be a lot more being helpful and I just think it will be a better world.

“I really do think that.

“Everybody is helping each other.

“We go out on a Thursday night and we give the NHS a clap.

“I honestly do think we’ll be a lot nicer people going about when this eventually stops.”

