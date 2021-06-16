Aberdeen Football Club makes donation to city centre BID

Aberdeen Football Club (AFC) is stepping up to the plate by chipping in to a kitty which funds city centre improvements.

The club is donating an undisclosed sum to Aberdeen Inspired’s BID scheme, which represents more than 900 city centre businesses.

The £14.3 million club hopes its loud gesture will inspire other businesses which are also based outside the BID footprint to do the same.

“Many of the businesses which support the club are based in the city centre and many of our fans are employed in those businesses which have been severely impacted by Covid-imposed restrictions,” says commercial director Rob Wicks.

“For these reasons, we are backing the BID.

“We hope that others will follow suit and, together, we can support our city centre when it needs us most.”

Received with thanks

Aberdeen Inspired chief executive Adrian Watson says he is very grateful to AFC.

“All the income from levy payments and additional funding such as voluntary payments like AFC’s go to support improvements and initiatives to bring people back into the city centre,” he says.

“This encourages them to spend time and money in our shops, bars, restaurants and leisure facilities”.

Club’s coffers

AFC’s turnover in the business in the year to June 30, 2020, was £14.3 million, according to accounts lodged at Companies House.

Total assets less current liabilities, as of June 30 2020, were £24.25 million.

The Aberdeen Inspired Bid is funded through a mandatory annual levy of eligible firms within its designated city centre area, who all get a vote in its future.

Businesses in Aberdeen city centre will vote on whether to retain its BID.

The BID footprint covers Union Street and the surrounding streets, including Broad Street, Market Street, Bridge Street, Huntly Street and Holburn Junction.

Due to its location the Pittodrie club does not have a say.

Ballots can be cast until 5pm on June 24.