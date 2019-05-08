Aberdeen foodbank to offer new evening session to help those in work

A new Aberdeen foodbank has extended its opening times – just three weeks after its launch.

The boss of Northfield Foodbank, which is run from the community centre on Byron Square, has announced plans to open on a Monday evening.

The foodbank has been open for just a few weeks but already has seen roughly 20 people a week attend its current session on a Thursday.

However, members of the public expressed an interest in an evening session, for people who may be working but are still struggling to make ends meet.

Jacqui Innes, chairwoman of Northfield Community Centre, said: “We’ve decided to open the foodbank on another day, because there were a few people who weren’t able to make it.

“We’ll be open from 7 to 9pm on a Monday night from now on.

“The foodbank isn’t just for people who are unemployed, it’s for people who are on low incomes but are still working.

“If we’re open between 10am and 2pm, most people are at work so they’re not able to come. This is our way of making sure anyone who needs the service will be able to use it when they need to.”

Opening another session was always in the plan for the foodbank, but it was requests from people who came in for an evening session that sparked the idea.

Jacqui said: “We always wanted to open for another day but there were people who asked for us to open a bit later so they would be able to come in.”

As well as the extra opening times, the team – which initially started with Jacqui and just one other person – looks set to swell in the coming weeks.

She said: “I’ve had a few people come to me and say that if we’re going to be open later then they’ll be able to volunteer and help out on the evening shift.

“That’s not set in stone yet but we’re hoping we’ll be able to get more people to help out.”

Apart from a small contribution from CFINE, the foodbank runs on donations, which can be handed in to the community centre.