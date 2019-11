An Aberdeen foodbank is collecting Christmas donations.

King’s Community Foundation, which runs Aberdeen North Foodbank, has a team stationed at Tesco Danestone this week collecting donations.

Anyone visiting the store will be able to gift items towards the cause until tomorrow.

Last year the organisation had a successful Christmas appeal, collecting food weighing 5,754kg – which equates to 13,700 meals.

The Tesco Danestone collection initiative alone brought in 2,650kg.

