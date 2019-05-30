Aberdeen foodbank issues appeal for donations

An Aberdeen foodbank has appealed for donations due to an increase in service users.

Staff at Instant Neighbour on St Machar Drive have urged people to donate non-perishable foods to its base.

The items are used in emergency parcels.

A statement from the charity said: “As the number of clients accessing our St Machar Drive foodbank continues to rise, we are desperately short of items and constantly struggling to keep up with demand.

“We would be very grateful of any help at all.”

Instant Neighbour previously told the Evening Express it has seen a huge increase in the number of people visiting its centre.

A spokesman for the foodbank said some people were left unable to feed themselves due to Universal Credit money delays.

Donations can be brought to the base at 5 St Machar Drive and handed over to staff.