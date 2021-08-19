Aberdeen foodbank awarded £154,620 through multi-year funding programme

An Aberdeen charity has received funding from the Bank of Scotland Foundation to secure one of their full-time positions for five years.

The foundation’s multi-year invest programme awarded Instant Neighbour £154,620 to support the community connector’s salary for the next five years.

Due to the impact of Covid the theme of the programme this year was financial vulnerability. Charities who help vulnerable people manage various financial issues were awarded funds by the foundation.

This includes charities who support people already facing financial difficulties and those now accessing support services for the first time because of the pandemic.

Instant Neighbour runs the only foodbank in the area that allows clients to access services without a referral. They support people who are facing a variety of challenges including long-term unemployment, substance abuse, poor mental health or homelessness.

They are one of 11 Scottish charities to share £1,446,155 and the only organisation in the north-east to be awarded the grant.

Charity can now ‘plan for the future’

The funding means the charity can continue to provide beneficiaries with one-to-one support.

Sophy Green, chief executive of Instant Neighbour, said: “We are thrilled to receive this funding over the next five years from Bank of Scotland Foundation as it makes a huge difference for us.

“Last year our community connector assisted 2,575 clients through the provision of 11,330 food parcels, and achieved £10,500 reduction in debt payments for clients. Knowing we can cover this salary until 2026 has brought great peace of mind and enables us to plan for the future.”

Chairman of the foundation, Phillip Grant explained that the invest grants will help bring long-term security to positions.

He added: “The financial impact of Covid has had a devastating effect on many vulnerable people, so we are delighted to support Instant Neighbour who help those in need to access vital support services and manage their financial issues.”