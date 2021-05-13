Aberdeen food van offers free goods to those in need

A kind-hearted snack van businessman in Aberdeen is offering free food to anyone struggling as a result of the pandemic.

Yilmaz Huseyin operates Yilmaz Snack Bar on Hareness Road in Altens and wants to lend a hand to those who maybe cannot feed their family.

The 30-year-old runs the food van with his wife Debbie and the business has been going for nearly five years.

Yilmaz said he wanted to help out after people supported him by visiting the van which supplies burgers, chips and wraps.

He said: “I just want to do something for somebody who is struggling for food.

“Everyone has been supporting us during the lockdown and I know a lot of people have lost their jobs but we can do something for them if they come up.

“When it was lockdown we gave away all of our food to the community and we were closed for two months.

“So we wanted to do this for the community as a thank you.”

Yilmaz said he wants everyone in Aberdeen to know they are helping and said they even delivered food to a family who visited the van after they had closed for the day.

He said: “We have always tried to help those that need it and have struggled through Covid but even before that we always help the community out too.

“We are lucky enough to have food on our table and a roof over our heads so if we can give something back we are more than happy to.

“Recently we had a family who wanted food from the van but they contacted us too late on a Saturday so we went and got them a delivery to their house and made sure they had a hot meal.

“We just want to let people know if they need a hot meal we are here.”

Yilmaz is asking anyone in need of help to contact him 07465984946.