Aberdeen food pantry will be ‘needed more than ever’ after lockdown

An Aberdeen food pantry will be “needed more than ever” as the north-east emerges from lockdown in the coming months.

The Woodside Pantry was created to give those struggling with money in the locality a way to buy food on a budget.

It was introduced in February last year with an initial 30 members, which has now grown to 180.

The scheme is only for people who live in the area and was started to give struggling families and individuals more dignity when it comes to accessing food.

All of the food in the Woodside Pantry is donated via supermarkets or through food-distribution charity Fareshare Grampian, operated by Community Food Initiatives North East (CFINE).

The pantry, which was the first of its kind in Scotland, gives users the chance to pick their own items from the shelves.

Woodside Community Centre has been closed throughout lockdown, however, because it is based in a council building.

And Fersands and Fountain Community Project co-ordinator Mark Lovie expects numbers to rise when it reopens although it is not yet known when customers can start revisiting the pantry.

He said: “People have lost their jobs, lost a portion of their wages and food prices are going up.

“There’s lots of families in a situation where both partners have lost their jobs and they’ve gone from living quite comfortably to having nothing and waiting five weeks for benefits.

“It’s stories like that which are heartbreaking. The pandemic has changed people’s lives very dramatically and very suddenly without any notice.

“The pantry is going to be needed more than ever in the next few months and I’m sure there will be a lot of people wanting to join.”

Project workers have been continuing to support the community throughout the pandemic, despite the pantry being closed.

Claire Whyte, development worker at the project, said: “We decided to not replace the pantry with a food bank provision over lockdown, not only because our building was closed, but also because Instant Neighbour are providing that service locally so we didn’t want to duplicate.

“Instead, we offered our manpower if we were needed to help with deliveries.

“Now normality is starting to resume we are eager to get the pantry going again as it is more important than ever and the local community has been asking for it.”

Mark added: “We’ve delivered notes to every single door in the community to ask if anybody has any particular needs.

“We’ve also been fortunate enough to get grants and vouchers to enable us to support the most vulnerable families with shopping and fuel vouchers.

“We’ve also been working with Cultivate Aberdeen and we delivered 30 or 40 seed packs to help people to grow their own vegetables.”