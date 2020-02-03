Aberdeen food outlets failing to correctly label potentially fatal allergens

More than two dozen food samples tested at food outlets in Aberdeen have been found to contain potentially fatal allergens.

A total of 27 samples out of 134 which were tested contained traces of substances which were not clearly displayed on the packaging and could prove deadly to people with food allergies.

The samples were taken from locations including hospitals, schools and care homes, as well as catering premises.

The study was carried out by the Aberdeen Scientific Services Laboratory on behalf of the city council.

The organisation’s public analyst Dr Duncan Campbell said: “We work closely with colleagues in environmental health to target food sampling on areas of risk. Sampling for undeclared allergens is part of this.

“The majority of failures from the period covered were found when samples were taken from local butchers of sausages that were being sold without any warning of the presence of gluten.

“As a result of this exercise there is now a greater awareness of the need for allergen warnings in these premises.”

Of the samples which tested positive for allergens, 26 failed the test due to the presence of gluten.

All but one of those samples were found in sausages or burgers bought from retail butchers’ shops.

The other was found in a bakery item purchased at catering premises.

The final sample, a bottle of salad dressing from a supermarket, failed because it was found to contain milk.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “We can confirm that 26 of the samples taken failed due to the presence of gluten.

“The products sampled were either sausages or burgers and were purchased at retail butchers shops with the exception of one product, a bakery item purchased at a catering premises.

“The other sample, a salad dressing purchased from a supermarket, failed due to the presence of milk.”

According to the Food Standards Agency, around 10 people die each year in the UK as a result of undeclared allergenic ingredients.

Dr Hazel Gowland, a leading expert in food allergy risks, who works at Allergy Action, an organisation which works to promote awareness of potentially fatal allergies, said: “This is critically important work.

“The presence of unlabelled allergens in a range of foods is potentially life-threatening.

“Sampling by local authority food officers and testing by public analysts are essential to ensure food is safe and labelling is correct.

“These results are a major concern, indicating the urgent need for additional local authority resources to protect consumers.”