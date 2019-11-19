Aberdeen food firm submits plans for new unit

An Aberdeen food firm has submitted plans to transform a unit on an industrial estate.

Matt Smith, of Big Beefy’s Biltong, has applied to Aberdeen City Council for permission to install a container at the Kirkhill Place industrial units in Dyce so the firm can store and prepare food.

The application form said the container would stay in place for three years, adding: “This is a small start-up business with a good future.

“Once the business is established it will relocate to a permanent building.”

According to the company’s website: “Biltong is a simple but wonderful food.

“Basically it’s dried silverside of beef, flavoured with spices and a little South African magic.”

Permission is required because Mr Smith is seeking a change of use for the land from industrial to food preparation.

The council is aiming to reach a decision by January 17.