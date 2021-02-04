Aberdeen food bank users praise charity volunteers for their support

Service users of a north-east charity have written letters thanking volunteers for their support.

The beneficiaries, who wished to remain anonymous, have received food parcels from social enterprise CFINE throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

And it has now emerged the north-east public helped to raise more than £20,000 for the Original 106 Christmas Appeal.

The annual appeal aims to help families battling poverty in Aberdeen and throughout Grampian.

Donations were collected in aid of CFINE for the appeal, which was backed by the Evening Express.

The charity works to tackle poverty and build resilience through a range of support and services for and with disadvantaged, vulnerable, low-income individuals, families and communities in the north-east of Scotland.

A total of £21,420.80 was raised, enough to buy 8.1 tonnes of food – or 19,285 meals.

CFINE has recorded demand for its services increase by a staggering 300% since the start of the pandemic, with the constant pressure that low-income families experience spiking over the festive season.

In a letter to the charity, one service user wrote: “I am writing to you to express my massive thanks for your help.

“I am in tears and wanted to let you know that you are doing an incredibly important job.

“I never expected to get your support so quickly. Your care and professionalism is absolutely amazing during this unprecedented time.”

Another beneficiary wrote: “Thank you so very much for organising this. We really feel that we have a lifeline now and this has helped to reduce our anxiety about the situation. I am so very grateful.

“It is so heartening to see the community spirit and compassion that exists at times like this.”

The charity asked people in the north-east to donate non-perishable foods, toiletries, and baby products, as well as monetary donations via its website.

Lisa Duthie, CFINE chief executive, thanked the public for their support during an “incredibly challenging” year.

She said: “On behalf of CFINE, I would like to thank Original 106 and the Evening Express for choosing us for their Christmas Appeal, as well as individuals and local businesses who donated to the campaign.

“The changes the past year has brought us have been incredibly challenging. Thanks to the generosity of people like yourselves, we have been able to continue our vital development work in local priority communities.

“Your donations will go a long way in helping us extend a hand to anyone who is facing hardship. Thank you!”

Original 106 programme controller Craig Lumsden added: “I am again blown away by the generosity of the north-east public.

“With the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions we had to change the way we operated the appeal, having to focus on cash donations to back up just the one food drop-off point.

“I was concerned that with everything going on in all of our lives that the appeal may fall down on the list of priorities, but, I needn’t have worried as the Original 106 listeners and Evening Express readers really smashed all expectations.

“More than £20,000 of donations and over eight tonnes of food is absolutely phenomenal and I want to thank every single person and business who took time out to either drop some food off or make a donation to help out.

“Our partners at CFINE will make sure that every single penny will be well spent, so a big thank you to everyone.”