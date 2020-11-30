Aberdeen food bank ‘heartbroken’ as ‘mindless vandalism’ leaves fresh food ruined

Food has been taken from the mouths of Aberdeen’s most needy following what a devastated Aberdeen charity has called “mindless vandalism”.

The refrigerated trailer at Instant Neighbour was unplugged over the weekend in what is thought to have been a deliberate act – ruining the fresh food stored there for food parcels.

It has been providing vital aid to people in need across the city for some, with ever greater numbers seeking its aid.

Following increasing demand since the start of the pandemic, the charity received funding for the trailer to enable it to provide more nourishing food.

But the incident has left more than £100 worth of food spoiled, meaning some parcels will be without any fresh produce.

Evan Adamson, who runs the food bank, said it had been a “heartbreaking” discovery.

“We’ve come in this morning and some vandal has unplugged our refrigerated trailer,” he said.

“It is heartbreaking. As a food bank, to have to throw away food is gutting.

“We think it happened sometime between Friday and Sunday but I’ve no idea why.

“We are thinking it’s an act of mindless vandalism.

“Now we’re having to look into ways of securing the trailer and that is another added expense.”

The team have been scouring CCTV to try and find the culprit but have so far had no luck.

Although the charity moved quickly to secure a new fresh food delivery, parcels handed out this morning were without fresh meat.

Mr Adamson added: “The trailer has been really important as we get fresh food through for parcels.

“Emergency food parcels should only last around three days but with us giving out the fresh food it can last up to a week.

“At this time of year – especially in 2020 – it has been a massive help.

Instant Neighbour will be contacting police today to report the incident.