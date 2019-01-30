Aberdeen flights cancelled as snow and ice affect airports across Europe

Snow and ice have caused a number of flights to be cancelled this morning.

Planes due to arrive in Aberdeen from Amsterdam and Manchester have been scrapped as those airports deal with issues caused by the weather.

The 8.30am KLM flight due to arrive from Amsterdam, and the return flight to Schipol have both been cancelled.

And the 10.45am flight from Manchester, a code share between a number of airlines including Flybe and Virgin, has also been scrapped this morning.