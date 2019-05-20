Aberdeen flights cancelled again following Manchester Airport problems

Flights between Aberdeen and Manchester airports have been cancelled again this morning.

Flights, which were scheduled to arrive in Aberdeen, as well as departing from the city, have been called off following power issues that affected almost 70 flights yesterday.

Engineers have said that the issues have now been resolved.

But, a “small number of delays and cancellations” are expected this morning across the country, following the power problem interrupting fuel supply.

This morning’s cancellations include:

8.30am Manchester to Aberdeen

8.55am Aberdeen to Manchester

Yesterday an airport spokesman said there were a total of 69 cancellations.

Thirty-seven of the cancelled flights were arrivals and 32 were departures.

Several of these outbound flights were travelling to Aberdeen.

A statement from the airport said that “most scheduled flights” would operate as normal today, but “there will be a small number of delays and cancellations as a result of the issues experienced”.

Passengers are advised to check the status of their flight with their airline.