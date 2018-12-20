Aberdeen flights cancelled after drones incident causes Gatwick runway to close

Flights to and from Aberdeen airport have been disrupted due to the closure at Gatwick airport.

The London hub was shut down after a drone was spotted in its airspace.

Four flights travelling to and from the Granite City have been cancelled as a result.

The service which was due to arrive at 8.10pm tonight has been cancelled, along with the 8.30pm departure, which was due to use the same aircraft.

This follows a flight at 8.05am which did not arrive, meaning the 8.30am departure to the UK capital was also cancelled.

Both services were operated by Easyjet.

A spokeswoman for Aberdeen International Airport said: “We would advise customers to keep up to date with the latest travel information being put out by Easyjet.

“They have a website and an app which have been kept up to date today.”

Flights were canceled last night after what police in England described as a “deliberate act of disruption”.