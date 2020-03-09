New Aberdeen flight launched after Flybe collapse

New flights from Aberdeen to Birmingham will launch next week.

Eastern Airways will be offering the service twice daily connecting the two cities.

The independent operator has already taken over Flybe’s routes to Newcastle, Teesside International, Humberside, Cardiff and Wick John O’Groats.

Now they have announced their new Birmingham service will start next Monday.

Eastern Airways is also honouring tickets on Flybe services operated by them until tomorrow.

Roger Hage, Eastern Airways’ general manager for commercial and operations, said: “Delivering regional connectivity is vital for economic prosperity and regional development which supports our ability to provide a quality, cost effective and speedy service.

“Our newly announced routes from Aberdeen to Birmingham have already been well received.”