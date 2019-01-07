Aberdeen flight diverted due to high winds after two aborted landings

A flight bound for Aberdeen had to be diverted today after two aborted landings due to high winds.

The BA1308 plane took off from Heathrow at just before 12.30pm today from Heathrow was scheduled to land at Aberdeen International Airport at just before 2pm but it was diverted to Edinburgh after the pilot was scuppered by strong gales.

An easyJet flight left Luton just about 2pm suffered the same fate – attempting to land twice at AIA at around 3.20pm before giving up and diverting to Edinburgh.

High winds are expected to batter the north-east today with a weather warning in place until 9am tomorrow.

A spokeswoman from Aberdeen International Airport said: “The arriving flight BA1308 from Heathrow was diverted to Edinburgh due to the high crosswind.

“The pilot attempted to land twice but the winds were too strong.”