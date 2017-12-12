Aberdeen flight delayed due to lack of de-icing vehicles

An airline has apologised after customers missed flight connections due to a delay.

Travellers leaving Aberdeen International Airport on Saturday suffered delays due to a shortage of de-icing vehicles.

Passengers on Flybe’s 6.35am flight to Manchester were left sitting on the aircraft for almost 90 minutes awaiting the arrival of the de-icing vehicle.

The flight arrived into Manchester at just before 10am – two hours late – which made it harder for at least six passengers to board their onward connections.

Two women missed a connecting flight to Houston, Texas, due to the delay.

An airport spokeswoman said de-icing of aircraft is the responsibility of airlines and their handling agents.

A Flybe spokesman said: “Flybe would like to apologise for any inconvenience experienced due to the disruption to flights resulting from the need to de-ice aircraft before they can be deemed safe to depart in adverse weather conditions, over which it has no control.

“De-icing rigs are contracted from third party ground handlers at airports.

“However, during times of such widespread disruption and with limited numbers of such rigs available at airports, airlines have no option but to wait their turn in a queue.”