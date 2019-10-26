Aberdeen flight axed due to lack of passengers

A budget airline has axed flights from Aberdeen to Norwich blaming a lack of passengers.

Eastern Airways has operated the route on behalf of Flybe since 2017.

Passengers have been flying between the north-east and East Anglia for 20 years.

But the airline has now stopped the route and said it was “unsustainable both commercially and environmentally” to continue.

Eastern Airways has cancelled future flights and passengers affected have been given options with other airlines or handed refunds.

The decision to stop flying from Aberdeen International Airport to Norwich International Airport comes just days after Ryanair axed its Malta route.

Roger Hage, Eastern Airways’ general manager of commercial and operations, said: “We can confirm that we will be withdrawing from the Aberdeen-Norwich service from October 28.

“Even with fares widely available from £66.99, passenger volumes have remained consistently low and the route is therefore unsustainable both commercially and environmentally on small regional jets.

“All affected passengers are being contacted for re-accommodation or a refund.”

A spokesman for Aberdeen International Airport said: “Eastern has withdrawn its service to Norwich for the reasons it’s outlined.

“From an airport perspective the route will continue, operated by Loganair.”

North East Labour MSP Lewis Macdonald said: “This is disappointing news, especially for people from Aberdeen who live in East Anglia and vice versa. It may reflect a change in travel to work patterns in the oil and gas industry, with so many gas fields in the Southern North Sea being decommissioned in recent years, but perhaps a different carrier or a different type of plane might be more suited to future demand.”