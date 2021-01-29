Aberdeen flat where woman was found dead had ‘quite extensive’ bloodstaining, murder trial heard

A bedroom at a flat where a woman was found dead had “quite extensive” bloodstaining, a murder trial heard.

Forensic scientist Christopher Gannicliffe told the High Court in Edinburgh that the majority of the blood found at 45 Promenade Court, in Aberdeen, was in the bedroom.

He said he visited the high rise block of flats where Margaret Robertson was found dead three times.

Mr Gannicliffe agreed with prosecutor Bill McVicar that the bedroom seemed to have quite extensive blood marks or staining.

He said that when he arrived pools of congealed blood were still wet.

The court heard that in one area of the bedroom door that was sampled a mixture of DNA was found that could be explained by the presence of DNA from the deceased and from the man accused of murdering her, Norman Duncan.

Under cross-examination by defence solicitor advocate, Iain Paterson Mr Gannicliffe agreed that it could not be said whether Duncan’s DNA had been there for a long time or a short time.

Mr Paterson said: “You can’t date when the DNA of Mr Duncan got onto the door?” He replied: “No.”

Mr Paterson said it could be weeks, months or potentially years depending on whether the door had been cleaned thoroughly.

Duncan, 42, has denied assaulting and murdering Margaret Robertson or Fullerton, 54, known as Meg, at her home at 45 Promenade Court on September 25 in 2019.

Prosecutors claim he seized hold of her, pulled her, struggled with her and sexually assaulted her before stabbing her repeatedly on the head, neck and body

He is also accused of attempting to defeat the ends of justice between September 25 and October 1 in 2019 at 45 Promenade Court, at addresses at Northsea Court and Seaton Walk, in Aberdeen, and elsewhere by changing out of bloodstained clothing and trainers and washing them, washing or discarding a bloodstained knife or sharp instrument, hiding from police and providing false personal details to officers.

He is also accused of possessing the Class A drug cocaine at 45 Promenade Court, in Aberdeen, on September 25 in 2019.

Duncan has lodged a special defence of incrimination over the murder charge.

The trial before judge Lady Scott continues.