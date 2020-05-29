Aberdeen flat plans recommended for approval

Plans to build six flats in an Aberdeen garden space have been recommended for approval by planners.

Aberdeen City Council’s planning development management committee is to discuss the proposal for 44/46 Bedford Road when it meets on Monday.

The plans were submitted by George Taylor ASA, with officers recommending the committee approves the proposals conditionally, subject to securing a legal agreement to deliver developer obligations towards the car club.

The site is within the garden ground of 44/46 Bedford Road, a three-storey tenement.

If approved by committee, it would allow six flats to be built within the rear garden, with the three-storey building accessed via Bedford Place.

It has been referred to committee as an objection was made by the roads development management team, which said it is likely to cause increased car parking pressure in the surrounding area.