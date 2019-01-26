Aberdeen fitness instructor ‘hugely respected and loved’

Tributes have also been paid to popular fitness instructor Bev Gove by staff at some of the venues she worked in.

Darren Kemp, group exercise co-ordinator at David Lloyd Aberdeen, said of the mum-of-one: “Bev was a pleasure to work with.

“Having taught at David Lloyd since we opened, she was in with the fixtures and fittings and had been part of people’s lives for a long time.

“Our members loved her unique style, she made every class entertaining with her cheeky sense of humour and that brought the best out of people.

“Everyone has a tale of trying to keep up with her freestyle classes, which were often something to behold for their speed and complexity.

“She was hugely respected and loved by her instructor colleagues, many of whom she had trained and developed into instructors herself.

“Since we received the bad news last Friday, we have been inundated with messages from people across the city and from many other gyms and health clubs telling their stories about Bev.

“It has been lovely to read how everyone remembered her, however briefly they attended her classes, and it is a testament to her qualities as an instructor.

“We have encouraged our members to write their memories in a book at the club, which will then be passed around some of the other venues that she taught at before being given to her family, and we do hope that they can take some comfort from seeing just how much she meant to everyone.

“While she leaves behind a considerable hole in the club, we are lucky to have had her at the forefront for so long.”

A spokeswoman for Sport Aberdeen said: “Sport Aberdeen is saddened to hear of the passing of Bev Gove.

“Bev was a fantastic instructor with the biggest heart and more enthusiasm than you could ever ask for.

“Bev will be sorely missed throughout Sport Aberdeen. Our thoughts are with Bev’s family at this sad time.”