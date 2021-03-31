An Aberdeen man teamed up with a professional boxer for a fitness challenge, raising more than £5,800 for a mental health charity.

Owen Harper and boxer Dean Sutherland decided to take on a fitness challenge to raise funds in memory of their friend’s dad who sadly died.

The Cove-based friends completed the popular 4x4x48 challenge, which involves running a distance of four miles every four hours for a total duration of 48 hours, on Sunday March 21.

After letting their friend’s mother know they were keen to raise funds for a charity in her partner’s honour, they asked her to chose the charity to support.

She picked Scottish Association for Mental Health which works with adults and young people, providing mental health social care support, services in primary care, schools and further education, and more.

Owen said: “We wanted to raise funds and do the challenge as a way of showing that somebody cared.”

Since they are both sporty, the pair thought doing a fitness challenge would be most appropriate.

Owen said: “The 4x4x48 was a challenge that I saw a lot about on social media.

“We couldn’t really help our friend that much, but we hoped that doing something like this would lift his spirits and would show him that he is not alone and there are people out there that care and can help.

“The challenge wasn’t just something that Dean and I could do – it was also something that could help other people around us.”

Even though they are both athletic, Owen said they found the fitness challenge difficult – both physically and mentally.

He said: “This was an unusual challenge and something that was outside both of our comfort zones.

“Running for that amount of distance for that amount of time would be challenging for most people.

“It was very difficult physically, but mentally too – more than anything.

“I was sleep-deprived and felt hungry, but my stomach was so tight from running that it couldn’t actually digest any food.”

© Supplied by Owen Harper

Despite all challenges, the support their families and friends shown on social media kept them going.

Originally hoping to raise £1,000 for the charity, Owen and Dean beat this target before undertaking the challenge.

Owen said: “I shared the link to our JustGiving page on my social media and it exploded with an hour or two.

“Since we hit our target, I suggested doubling it and go from there.

“And again, we beat it very quickly so we just decided to leave it as it was and just see how far it can go.”

The Cove friends managed to raise more than £5,700 so far, which Owen said was beyond their expectations.

The donation page will be open until Wednesday April 21, giving locals more time to donate and support the mental health charity.

Owen said their friend was “overwhelmed “by the support the Just Giving page has received.

He said: “All these people had taken an interest when they didn’t need to.

“Especially in these times when a lot of people lost their jobs and are struggling for money, they are still donating – it just shows the level of support the people can give.”

© Supplied by Owen Harper

Owen thinks it’s important to talk about mental health – now more than ever.

He said: “Whether an illness affects your heart, your leg or your brain, it’s still an illness.

“You shouldn’t really make a distinction between them.”

Owen also wanted to stress that his generation, which has already struggled with mental health due to unrealistic expectations portrayed on social media, has experienced additional pressures due to the ongoing pandemic.

He said: “I’m 22 and so is Dean and our friend and I think lockdown affected our age group a lot more than people may realise.

“With social media especially, there is a massive pressure to live up to certain expectations.

“You can see things on social media and can get trapped into thinking that you need to have this and that in order to be happy.

“And just because mental health isn’t a physical illness, it should still be taken seriously.”

Donations can be made for the fundraiser by visiting https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/owenharperdeansutherland