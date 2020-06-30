Aberdeen firms urged to speak to council over fears about Covid-19 safety work

Businesses reopening this week in a popular Aberdeen shopping street have been encouraged to contact the council to make their voices heard on planned coronavirus safety work.

Some firms on Rosemount Place had voiced their concerns about impending roadworks, having heard nothing official from the local authority about the physical distancing proposals.

Bosses at the Kynoch And Robertson wallpaper shop and the owners of Trophies International both said the council had left them in the dark.

The £1.76 million works are being carried out across busier areas and have already brought about substantial changes elsewhere.

Council officers plan to introduce a one-way system in Rosemount Place, with a contraflow for diverted buses and bikes in the other direction, between Esslemont Avenue and Argyll Place.

The work, expected to begin in mid-July, has been scaled back from initial proposals after input from certain businesses.

A council spokeswoman said: “We’ve changed the initial design after doing a lot of consultation and further refinement can be carried out based on feedback from stakeholders – including businesses – before work starts.

“We are keen to hear from others who have just returned to their premises this week as we are wanting to engage with as many as possible.”