Aberdeen firms urged to sign up for annual rowing contest

Competitors are being sought to try out rowing on an Aberdeen river.

The Aberdeen Inter-Company Row, which is now in its 34th year, will involve employees from several businesses rowing from Aberdeen Boat Club along the River Dee.

Organisers are calling on participants to sign up before the event, sponsored by Neptune Energy, on June 22.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Crews will be made up with four people and the competition is strictly for novices – team members must have no prior rowing experience.

Each team will receive six one-and-a-half hour lessons from an Aberdeen Boat Club cox.

Sessions will take place outside normal working hours, generally at evenings or weekends at a time to suit the cox and crew.

All the equipment required is provided by Aberdeen Boat Club and crews are taught in a safe environment.

For more information contact 01224 871074.