Aberdeen firms send 76 tonnes of food waste to recycling in just one year

More than 76 tonnes of food waste has been collected by Aberdeen businesses over the last year as part of a new initiative.

Aberdeen Inspired is now urging local firms to sign up to the scheme, which is being run in partnership with Keenan Recycling and EIS Waste Services.

The initiative, which began in June last year, was set up with the aim of increasing recycling and reducing waste to landfill.

Since it began, 76,000kg of trade waste has been collected from 12 sites in the city centre and it is hoped more businesses will sign up.

Innes Walker, Aberdeen Inspired city centre manager, said: “There have been fantastic results so far from our partnership with Keenan Recycling and EIS Waste Services and we would like to build on this and get even more businesses involved with this initiative.

“This is a great way to bring in positive change about how trade waste is managed by providing more regular collections, while also helping businesses to reduce their spending on waste management and, of course, improve their green energy credentials.”

The Trinity Centre is one of the sites involved in the initiative, with more than 2,100kg of food waste collected from June last year to this month.