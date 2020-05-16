Aberdeen firms invited to online oil and gas seminar

Aberdeen oil and gas firms are being invited to an online meeting to help with their concerns amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Industry experts will attempt to advise companies to highlight what they need to consider as the economy opens up after lockdown.

The Rebooting Aberdeen event takes place on Tuesday, May 19 at 12.30pm and is being hosted by international law firm Addleshaw Goddard.

The firm’s legal director, Robert Philips, and partner, Ross McKenzie, who specialises in data protection compliance, will give guidance on the recent issues facing the energy sector and what firms need to consider as the economy starts to get moving again.

Mr Phillips said: “With an overload of guidance published earlier this week which led to confusion within the market, the Aberdeen team at Addleshaw Goddard has taken their sector experience to develop advice for businesses in the energy sector on what they need to know and how to avoid key pitfalls.”

To join the free event visit https://bit.ly/2WzXGED