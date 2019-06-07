Aberdeen firm’s charity challenge saved after new coach firm steps in

An Aberdeen recruitment firm’s Three Peaks challenge has been saved after a new coach firm stepped in at the last minute.

Staff from the firm are taking on the challenge to raise cash for Mental Health Aberdeen.

A bus had been set to take the team from Thorpe Molloy Recuitment to Ben Nevis, down to Scafell Pike and on to Mount Snowdon, before returning to the Granite City.

However, the firm announced last night that their original coach company had pulled out at the last minute.

*Thunderbirds are GO!!* We have found our Coach Heroes, Nationwide Coaches! Massive thanks has to go out to Alan… Posted by Thorpe Molloy Recruitment Ltd on Friday, 7 June 2019

The firm launched an appeal on social media calling for anyone who could help provide a 32-seater coach for their 24-hour challenge.

And the team at Thorpe Molloy have confirmed this morning that a new company has stepped in.

In a Facebook post staff thanked Alan Findlater, of Premier Coaches, for “pulling out all the stops” with Nationwide Coaches now set to take the group on their fundraising trip.