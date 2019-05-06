Aberdeen firm wins £20m North Sea contract with BP

Oilfield services firm Craig International has won a North Sea contract worth around £20 million with BP.

The Aberdeen-based company will provide procurement services such as sourcing equipment for maintenance, repair and operations for BP’s UK assets, including the ETAP, Andrew and Clair Ridge platforms.

The work is for a three-year period with a two-year extension option.

Craig International said a dedicated Aberdeen team will work with BP on the contract, which has created two new positions and safeguarded several existing roles.