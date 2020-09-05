Aberdeen firm welcomes nomination for business award

An Aberdeen firm has welcomed their nomination for a major business award.

Load Monitoring Systems Ltd (LMS) are specialists in intelligent load monitoring and measurement products.

They are up for the Going Global at the Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce Northern Star Business Awards.

It takes place at P&J Live on March 11 next year.

LMS are up against EnerQuip, Fifth Ring and James Fisher Offshore for the title.

The company’s managing director, Kirk Anderson said: “Being recognised for our successful international expansion journey so far is an honour.

“It has been a challenging year for businesses in Aberdeen and around the world, and this recognition really plays homage to the hard work of our team, their determination to adapt enabling us to not just survive but thrive during adversity.

“LMS would not be where we are, without our dedicated and committed team and I cannot thank them enough for their continued support.”