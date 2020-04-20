Aberdeen firm uses video technology for offshore training

An Aberdeen offshore training firm is embracing video call technology to provide safety lessons to people thousands of miles away.

Survivex teaches oil and gas workers vital skills so they are able to work on rigs and other installations. This includes offshore survival and fire fighting.

Now they are providing training to crews in Asia for an upcoming oil and gas scheme with the lessons covering asbestos awareness, confined space entry and rescue, forklift truck driving, rigging and lifting, crane operation and authorised gas testing.

Instructors based at the company’s Dyce base are using video conferencing technology to train 70 workers from one of their clients.

All of the staff taking part in the four-week live learning programme are currently on an oil platform in dry-dock in Asia waiting to be deployed offshore at the end of May.

The training is needed to ensure these personnel are safety compliant before the offshore project begins. As soon as travelling restrictions are lifted, the Survivex team will travel to deliver the practical aspects of these courses and reinforce the theoretical learning.

Survivex onboard operations manager Craig Wilson said: “During the unprecedented current situation, we are looking at creative ways of delivering safety critical training to our clients who need it. In this particular case, the client needed urgent training and wasn’t able to travel to any training centres. We needed to come up with an innovative, high-quality, alternative solution, fast and so created our live learning option.

“The theoretical elements of these courses make up around 35% of the total course content so will give the client a huge head-start in getting personnel job-ready.

“When the travel restrictions are lifted, we will be sending instructors to Asia to deliver the practical aspects of the courses face-to-face. Despite these challenging times, it is still critical that we ensure energy workers have the right health and safety skills to be able to do their jobs safely and efficiently. The training sector needs to adapt and embrace innovative and technological solutions to keep safety standards high for the global energy industry. This project highlights the type of innovations that Survivex is adopting.”

