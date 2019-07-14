Aberdeen firm to showcase global expertise

An Aberdeen-based energy firm is to help showcase Scottish expertise in the global offshore wind sector.

Xodus Group has partnered up with Scottish Enterprise and Scottish Development International SDI to highlight the work of supply chain companies in the country.

It is hoped it will help suppliers capture a greater share of the offshore wind market, which is forecast to be worth £30 billion per year by 2030.

The energy consultancy firm, which has its headquarters on Huntly Street, Aberdeen, is looking to create a directory that advertises the expertise and knowledge of companies.

Scott Hamilton, principal consultant at Xodus, said: “The aim is to create a comprehensive list which can be used in both the domestic and overseas markets.

“We would encourage every company working in the offshore wind space to get involved.”