Aberdeen firm signs up to help Light the North charity appeal

One of Aberdeen’s oldest firms has become the latest to sign up to support a charity appeal.

The Aberdeen Shore Porters’ Society is supporting Light the North, which will see at least 30 three-metre lighthouses installed along the north-east coast in aid of CLAN Cancer Support.

The trail, which kicks off in September, will take people on a cultural tour of the region, with the lighthouses set to be installed in towns and villages to form an interactive trail.

The trail aims to provide a “light in the dark” for those with cancer and their families, while raising vital funds for CLAN.

Shore Porters Association partner Richard Henderson said: “We were aware of the previous trails and we felt, for a company of our standing, it would be fitting for us to put our backing to it.

“The work CLAN does is just amazing. There isn’t a person who hasn’t been affected by cancer in some way – either themselves or through a friend or relative. CLAN brings great benefits to everyone who needs its services. They have an amazing facility and it really is a haven for so many people.”

One of the firm’s warehouses has been cleaned and repainted in preparation for the arrival of the lighthouses and Richard added: “Us supporting the appeal is a good fit with our coastal heritage. Having seen the previous trails which have happened in the north-east, I know how spectacular they can be and this is going to be amazing to see.

“Hopefully it brings people to the north-east and raises awareness of CLAN’s great work.”

Businesses across the north-east have been encouraged to get involved in the trail by sponsoring one of the lighthouses.

Fiona Fernie, head of income generation and business development, at CLAN said: “Light the North has enabled CLAN to partner with some fantastic local businesses across the region.

“Shore Porters have been a household name in Aberdeen for over 500 years and are an important part of the north-east’s maritime history which we hope to shine a light on through our sculpture trail.

“As we prepare for the trail in autumn, Shore Porters will play a significant part in not only housing the sculptures but will give our artists an amazing space to create inspiring pieces of art.

“We have been overwhelmed by the generosity of the team at Shore Porters and look forward to working together.”