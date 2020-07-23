Aberdeen firm raises more than £2,400 for children’s charity

An Aberdeen-based creative agency has raised more than £2,400 for a children’s charity.

Staff at Hampton took part in a 24-hour runathon from 5pm on July 17 to 5pm to raise money for Charlie House, which supports children and young people with complex disabilities and life-limiting conditions in the north-east.

More than 127 miles were completed during the challenge, which saw the company’s 22-strong team run or walk for a one hour period, with two members of staff taking on two hours each.

The firm took on the initiative after being challenged to do so by Kintore-based engineering firm Brimmond Group, which is a big supporter of Charlie House and also a client of Hampton.

Pete McIntosh, one of Hampton’s account managers, who completed a two-hour long run covering 14.23 miles, said the event had been a huge team effort.

He said: “Charlie House is such a worthy organisation doing really great work in the region so we didn’t hesitate to agree to the runathon when the baton was passed to us by Brimmond Group.

“We were keen to use our skill set as a creative agency to help raise awareness of the charity and what it does, but we also wanted to help generate some much-needed funds.

“The fact that we had great fun along the way – even if some of us are fitter than others – was an added bonus.”

As well as running its ongoing activities and services, Charlie House is undertaking an £8m Big Build Appeal to build a specialist support centre on the grounds of Woodend Hospital, which will benefit the families it supports across the north-east.

Charlie House’s director of fundraising Susan Crighton added: “Hampton has been supporting us for a number of years now and we’re incredibly grateful to them, not only for all the design work they undertake but also for their continued positivity and enthusiasm.

“We’ve seen another increase in demands for our services of late and it’s thanks to both our corporate and private donors that we can continue to do what we do.”