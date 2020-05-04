Aberdeen firm raises £1,700 to create face masks for key workers

A fundraiser has generated more than £1,700 to help an Aberdeen firm mass produce masks for frontline workers.

City-based commercial upholstery company Luxous Group Ltd are making 1,000 face visors a day for key workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Since beginning the scheme last week, the company has manufactured around 3,500 masks which will be deployed to staff on the front lines.

The firm launched a fundraiser to help purchase the necessary materials which will create thousands more face visors during lockdown.

So far, the Just Giving page has raised more than £1,700 of its £2,500 target.

Allan Smith, managing director of Luxous Group, said: “We are producing on average 700-1000 visors per day.

“We’re manufacturing them from PP which is a plastic that is cleanable with alcohol to sterilise them.

“We already had the machinery in place, so for us every single penny we could raise went solely on materials.”

A laser cutting machine is used to cut the individual parts out of the materials and Allan says the production method is more efficient than using a 3D printer.

He said: “A 3D printer would take 3-4 hours to print one headband, so it’s a costly process, but we can make one a minute. When you 3D print it leaves a rough finish, so it’s not perfectly smooth, which leaves crevasses and craters that the virus can hide in.”

Currently the company is working with designer and TV presenter Max McMurdo, as well as a London-based laser-cutting company, to find new ways to produce their equipment.

He said: “We’ve sped up the machines to try ramp it up a bit so time will tell how many we get.

“I’ve also roped in a young lad from Peterhead that bought a laser machine after watching us online. “When he starts cutting too we’ll increase by a further 500 a day.”

Luxous are producing the masks on a not-for-profit basis.

The company, which was started four years ago in Allan’s garage, now has a large client base and has provided upholstery for Aberdeen businesses.

He said: “I received an anonymous donation of £500 through the letterbox to use on the masks. We never expected any of this. If you are able to help why would you not?”

To donate visit bit.ly/3aveu30

