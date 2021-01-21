Aberdeen firm plants 1,950 trees to mark 100th anniversary

An Aberdeen company has planted nearly 2,000 trees to mark 100 years in business.

Logistics provider Peterson planted 1,950 trees – one for each of its employees in the UK – at the Gwen’s Garden Project in Garthdee.

The scheme has seen a number of different species of trees – fir, holly, oak and birch – planted, and it is hoped it will increase the biodiversity of the area.

Further plantings are taking place in Peterson’s other locations around the world.

Chris Coull, regional director at Peterson, said: “We’re delighted to celebrate our centenary year by taking part in this initiative and give back to our colleagues and the communities we operate in across the world.

“Our tree planting scheme symbolises sustainability, the theme we have chosen for our 100 – year celebrations, which allows us to show our appreciation for the hard work of everyone involved in helping us reach such a significant milestone.

“We are grateful to Aberdeen City Council for their assistance with the initiative and for identifying the plantation site which lies at the junction of Auchinyell Road and Inchbrae Terrace and supports Gwen’s Garden Project, an ongoing local community scheme.”

Gwen’s Garden Project was set up in 2016 in honour of the late Gwen Robertson, a much-loved member of the community.

Rebecca Dunn, a member of the project, said: “The community garden meant a lot to me during lockdown, and I felt so lucky that I had access to the space. Being able to use it to see my neighbours and friends in a safe way was so important.

“It’s great to see all of the trees that have been planted, the woodland will be amazing. I hope this will protect the green space for the future as we need these areas as well as community gardens for local residents to use and enjoy.”

Aberdeen City Council operational delivery convener Councillor John Wheeler said: “We are delighted to be involved with this tree planting project in partnership with Peterson and the local community. We look forward to seeing the woodland mature and people enjoying this fantastic space.

“We continue to be supportive of community-led green spaces and projects and managing areas in a more natural way, which is very much part of our long-term management plan to increase biodiversity.”