Aberdeen firm named in 100 Best Companies To Work For list

A firm has been once again been named one of the UK’s top companies to work for.

Anderson Anderson & Brown LLP, a chartered accountancy and business advisory firm based at Prime Four in Kingswells, has been awarded a place on the Sunday Times 100 Best Companies To Work For List for the fourth year in a row, coming in at number 37.

The list is compiled by staff being asked what they thin and also measures where they feel a firm is performing well.

AAB managing partner Graeme Allan said: “We are absolutely delighted to be recognised as a top company to work for once again.

“The award status is great for the firm, but ultimately, knowing our employees feel driven, stimulated and empowered to get the best out of themselves is the real achievement.”

Chief HR officer Karen Stewart added: “This is a fantastic achievement.”