Aberdeen firm installs unique ornament in bid to spread cheer

An Aberdeen firm has installed a unique ornament in a bid to spread some cheer.

A giant floral horseshoe has been fitted outside of the Gary Walker Wealth Management office on Queen’s Road.

Entwined with sunflowers, the horseshoe symbolises luck and has been positioned pointing downwards in the tradition that those below it will be showered with luck.

The team is hopeful that visitors will enjoy engaging with the uplifting feature.

General manager Kelly Murray said: “We just wanted to boost positivity and give people something to smile about.

“There are lots of negative predictions being made regarding 2021 and beyond and we want to play a part in bravely challenging that narrative with optimism towards a brighter outcome for the city.

“We are living through a pandemic and know how serious this is. We also understand that while we must keep one another safe, in order to get through this and prevail, we must find ways to carry on, support our staff, families and clients, our community and the local economy.”

The team is encouraging people in Aberdeen to get involved by taking a picture underneath the horseshoe and sharing positive messages to inspire others.