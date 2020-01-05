Aberdeen firm helps three north-east charities with cash donation

Three charities have been given a financial boost.

More than £3,000 was raised by staff at the Sparrows Group with Abernecessities, the Archie Foundation and VSA sharing the funds.

Employees raised £1,735 through a raffle and donations last month.

Aberdeen-based Sparrows matched this, bringing the total amount to almost £3,500.

Laura Lee, human resources director at Sparrows Group, said: “We were touched by our employees’ generosity and decided very quickly to match their donations.

“AberNecessities, The Archie Foundation and VSA all provide invaluable services across the north-east and we are thrilled to be able to support their essential work.”

The charities were selected by the business’ social committee to help boost the vital services they provide.